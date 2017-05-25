The Latest: Trump to attend NATO meeting

BRUSSELS — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump woke to a gorgeous spring morning in Brussels — and a huge flag from Greenpeace criticizing his policies.

Around 7 a.m., the environmental group got on top of a construction crane close to the U.S. embassy where Trump stayed overnight and unfurled a huge banner saying "#RESIST."

Two activists were up in the air to make sure the flag hung straight and would be clearly visible.

Greenpeace has been an ardent critic of Trump's environmental views on climate change and global warming. Those issues will take central stage at the G7 summit in Sicily starting Friday.

___

6:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe Thursday to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

Trump is slated to attend his first meeting of NATO, the decades-long partnership that has been rattled by the new president's wavering on honouring its bonds.

Trump has mused about pulling out of the pact because he believed other countries were not paying their fair share. He also has so far refused to commit to abiding by Article 5, in which member nations vow to come to each other's defence .