Thousands of Finns honour former president

HELSINKI — Tens of thousands of Finns have lined the roads in central Helsinki to honour former President Mauno Koivisto as his coffin was borne from the Helsinki Cathedral to the city's main cemetery.

Koivisto, a World War II veteran who served two six-year terms as Finland's president between 1982 and 1994, was buried with full military honours .

He died in Helsinki on May 12 at age 93 after suffering severely from Alzheimer's disease.