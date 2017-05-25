Trump takes a more cautious approach on big trip
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — President Donald Trump is choosing caution over his usual brand of chaos during his first big tour on the world stage.
The early morning Twitter rants that so often rattle Washington have disappeared as Trump travels through the Middle East and Europe. The president has traded his free-wheeling speaking style for tightly scripted remarks. And with most of the
Trump did briefly respond to one shouted question about his meeting with Pope Francis on Wednesday, offering this indisputable assessment of the pontiff, saying: "He is something."