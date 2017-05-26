4 cab drivers killed in Mexican tourist destination
MEXICO CITY — Four taxi drivers have been killed in the picturesque central Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende, a popular tourism destination that is home to thousands of American retirees.
Mayor Ricardo Villarreal says the investigation into the Wednesday night murders is ongoing, but it appears to be a "score settling" within the world of street-level drug sales.
Villarreal said a Thursday interview with Radio Formula being a tourist destination San Miguel gives a market for drugs. He characterizes the murders as targeted, not random attacks and says his city remains a safe place.
He says the taxis apparently were all called to the location on the outskirts where the drivers were killed in their cabs. A statement from the city says two other men were wounded.
