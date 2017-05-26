Asian shares mixed as oil's fall counters Wall Street gains
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HONG KONG — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors weighed Wall Street's latest gains on strong earnings reports against the latest oil production cut, which dragged down crude prices and commodity shares.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3
CRUDE CUT: An alliance of oil-producing nations extended production cuts for nine months to shore up crude prices. The deal involving Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and Russia was widely expected by analysts, but disappointed investors who were hoping for a longer extension. Oil prices have rallied over the last few weeks, but experts doubt the deal will do much to boost prices. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 6 cents to $48.84 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract shed $2.46, or 4.8
QUOTEWORTHY: "The extent of oil's selloff demonstrates that, even with the extended production cuts now agreed, the U.S. oil price may struggle to get past the early to mid-$50's range for some time yet," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets. "This time around, the production agreement may be more difficult to hold together."
JAPAN PRICES: Inflation ticked up to a two-year high last month on rising energy costs, according to the latest official data. The figures offer some hope that people in Asia's second-largest economy might be spurred to start spending more as growth recovers although economists say the consumer price index's 0.3
WALL STREET: U.S. stocks climbed for the sixth day in a row on strong first-quarter earnings results. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.4
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 111.43 yen from 111.84 yen in late Thursday trading. The euro rose to $1.1204 from $1.1209.