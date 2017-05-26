Authorities: Cocaine plot included submarines, planes
NEW YORK — Prosecutors in New York say a drug trafficker plotted to move U.S.-bound cocaine between South and Central America with submarines and planes.
The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn said Friday that Gustavo Bermudez-Vanegas was awaiting arraignment on a cocaine-distribution conspiracy charge.
He was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the United States on Thursday. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Court documents say the 2016 plot
The defendant could face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.
