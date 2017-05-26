British lab to help Poland probe 2010 president's death

WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors who are investigating whether the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others have sent samples from the plane for laboratory tests in Britain to help them determine whether an explosion caused the disaster.

Ewa Bialik, spokeswoman for the National Prosecutor's Office, said late Thursday that the samples have arrived at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

The prosecutors are investigating whether anyone should face charges over the crash in Smolensk, Russia. They plan to question as witness Poland's prime minister of the time, Donald Tusk, who is now the president of the European Council.