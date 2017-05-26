Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing at least 23
CAIRO — Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
The report quotes local health officials as saying that the attack happened on Friday while the bus was
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
