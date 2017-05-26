German police arrest suspected Islamic extremist
BERLIN — Police in western Germany have arrested a suspected Islamic extremist who they believe may have been planning an attack.
The 32-year-old man, a German who was believed to have converted to Islam and become radicalized, was arrested Thursday evening in Essen. Hs name wasn't released in line with German privacy rules.
Police said that there was "no evidence of a concrete danger of an attack." They gave no details on a possible target.
They said Friday that he was already known to authorities for petty crime and because of his suspected radicalization.
