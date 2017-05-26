GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Both political parties are finding cause for optimism in a House race in Montana won by a Republican who faced last-minute assault charges.
Looking ahead to next year's midterm elections, Democratic strategists said Friday that forcing Republicans to spend millions for a narrow win in a conservative state amounted to a victory itself.
The final unofficial tally in Thursday's election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2
Republicans say they employed a successful strategy in defining the Democratic candidate early and following through until Election Day.
They argued that gives them renewed cause for optimism approaching two other special elections next month in Georgia and South Carolina.
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event