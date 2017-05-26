News / World

GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic

Supporters watch as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte won the special election for the open Montana House of Representatives seat left vacant by Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Rob Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

WASHINGTON — Both political parties are finding cause for optimism in a House race in Montana won by a Republican who faced last-minute assault charges.

Looking ahead to next year's midterm elections, Democratic strategists said Friday that forcing Republicans to spend millions for a narrow win in a conservative state amounted to a victory itself.

The final unofficial tally in Thursday's election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2 per cent of the vote, compared to Democratic musician Rob Quist with 44.1 per cent .

Republicans say they employed a successful strategy in defining the Democratic candidate early and following through until Election Day.

They argued that gives them renewed cause for optimism approaching two other special elections next month in Georgia and South Carolina.

