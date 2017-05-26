Hard Rock charts different path for Trump's former casino
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Hard Rock International is upping its investment in Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino.
Company chairman Jim Allen says Hard Rock will spend at least $500 million on rebranding and reopening the shuttered casino, up from its initial $350 million plan.
Hard Rock bought the Taj Mahal in March for $50 million.
That's 4 cents on the dollar from the $1.2 billion Donald Trump spent to open it in 1990.
Hard Rock soon will announce a partnership to offer internet gambling in multiple jurisdictions, including New Jersey.
And Allen all but guaranteed peaceful
Hard Rock plans to reopen the casino under its own well-known brand in summer 2018.