Hong Kong man identified as swimmer who drowned in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities identified a swimmer who drowned in Oregon this week as a 25-year-old man from Hong Kong who had been studying in the United States for the past seven years.
Kung Shing Yau went underwater Monday and never resurfaced at Three Pools, a popular swimming spot east of Salem. Kayakers found his body two days later.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says he was a student at Linn-Benton Community College.
