Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes amid tension over Gaza power

JERUSALEM — Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures for Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan a day after it warned Gaza's already meagre electricity supply could be further reduced following a spat between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli defence body COGAT said in a statement Friday the goodwill measures include access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem each Friday throughout Ramadan, expected to begin Saturday.

West Bank crossings will open longer it also said.