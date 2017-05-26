Judge wants accounting from man accused in wife's killing

ROCKVILLE, Conn. — A Connecticut probate judge has given a man charged with killing his wife 60 days to detail what he did with her finances in the 17 months since her death.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2qrSX4x ) Probate Judge James Purnell issued the order to Richard Dabate (DAH'-bayt) on Friday.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Connie Dabate two days before Christmas 2015.

The judge also formally removed Dabate as executor of his wife's estate, replacing him with her sister.