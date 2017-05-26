Judge weighing DNA request in radio host's unsolved killing
MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A judge is weighing whether to order a DNA sample from the former husband of a popular radio host who was killed five years ago.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner appeared in court Friday to seek approval to get the sample from Dr. James Kauffman.
Kauffman's late wife, April Kauffman, was discovered shot to death in her Linwood home in May 2012.
She was a local businesswoman who hosted weekly talk shows and advocated for military veterans. She had received a governor's award for outstanding community service a few days before her death.
Kauffman's daughter has alleged James Kauffman, her stepfather, killed her mother. James Kauffman has denied that.
Tyner told The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2r5NGDD) this month that James Kauffman is not a suspect.
