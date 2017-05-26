Kaine's son, 7 others, charged in protest of pro-Trump event
ST. PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Donald Trump.
Linwood "Woody" Kaine, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross
Seven other people were also charged, including two with felonies.
A criminal complaint says Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One group member threw a smoke bomb inside. The complaint says the 24-year-old Kaine was among those who ran away, and he initially resisted arrest.
Kaine doesn't have a listed number and it's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton's running mate.
