Kuwaiti company settles claims of troop food contract fraud
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A Kuwaiti logistics company has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve allegations that it inflated prices and defrauded the U.S. government for contracts to feed American troops in Iraq, Kuwait and Jordan.
The Justice Department announced the settlement involving Agility Public Warehousing on Friday. The company also agreed to plead guilty to
Federal prosecutors said in an indictment that Agility manipulated a complex funding formula to defraud the government of at least $68 million. The indictment said the company provided false invoices and statements to a logistics
And it said the company received rebates and discounts from vendors that it did not pass to the government as required by contract.
The company also inflated fees by asking vendors to manipulate the way the products were packed, enabling it to bill the government twice as much as it should have, prosecutors said.
Agility had been suspended from federal government contracting since its indictment in 2009. The Department of
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joyce R. Branda said the case is a reminder that the Justice Department will hold accountable contractors who unfairly profit at taxpayers' expense,.
"In simple terms,
The scheme was first outlined in a civil whistleblower filing that was filed in 2005. It was filed by Kamal Mustafa Al-Sultan, general manager of a contracting firm that partnered with Public Warehousing Co. in 2002.
Most Popular
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth