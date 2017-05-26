Lego giraffe to be named in honour of giraffe-loving boy
BOSTON — A giant Lego giraffe is being renamed to
Legoland Discovery Center Boston says the giraffe outside its headquarters, built with 22,000 of the company's Duplo bricks, will be named in
Gio, a 6-year-old from Medford, died April 10 of a congenital heart disease. His mother said he had a giraffe pacifier, giraffe stuffed animals, even a giraffe costume. In the days before he died, he spent much of his time watching the popular livestream of the pregnant giraffe, April, waiting for her to give birth at a New York zoo.
The name Gio was among the finalists for April's calf, but it was ultimately named Tajiri.
The Lego giraffe will be renamed in a May 31 ceremony.