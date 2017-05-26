Nearly 90 inmates escape from jail in northeastern Brazil

SAO PAULO — Authorities are trying to find scores of inmates who escaped from a prison in Brazil's northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The state's Justice Secretariat says 88 prisoners escaped from Parnamirim Penitentiary on Thursday by crawling through a 30-meter (100-foot) tunnel beneath a prison wall.

It says nine of the inmates have been recaptured.

The penitentiary was built to hold 436 inmates but held 589 before the escape.