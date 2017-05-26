Panama cuts stays for Colombians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans
A
A
Share via Email
PANAMA CITY — Panama says it's halving the maximum time for tourism visits by people from Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua to 90 days.
President Juan Carlos Varela's announcement of the plan Friday comes amid concerns that many visitors have been staying on in Panama after coming as tourists. Panama will also seek to verify that people seeking to enter as tourists have sufficient funds.
While there has long been immigration from
There are no figures on illegal immigration, but about a quarter million people from the three countries gained residency in Panama since 2010.
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth