Police: 3-week-old child dies after Michigan dog attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 3-week-old child who was left alone in a house with three dogs has died after apparently being attacked by one of the animals in western Michigan.

Grand Rapids police say the child was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday morning after being attacked Thursday night.

Police say an adult checked on the child and discovered that the infant had a severe head injury and one dog had blood around its mouth. Police say the dogs were placed under quarantine at the Kent County Animal Shelter. An investigation is ongoing.