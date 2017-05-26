Police: Man charged with drawing, buying people's blood

The report says officers saw "habitual substance abusers" standing in front of an apartment building Wednesday, and some were talking about being paid to give blood. Inside one of the apartments, a woman told police she and Nguyen had drawn blood from 20 people that day. Nguyen also had a ledger with an additional 205 names. Nguyen said he worked for a biomedical company and was certified to draw blood, but authorities weren't able to corroborate that.