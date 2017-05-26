Polish police officers fired over 2016 detainee death

WARSAW, Poland — A new police commander in Poland says he is firing employees at the police station where a 25-year-old detainee died last year after repeated shocks from a Taser.

The commander in Wroclaw province, Tomasz Trawinski, took office this week after his predecessor was fired over the death of Igor Stachowiak.

Trawinski said Friday he is firing five of the station's officers.

At the time, police called Stachowiak's death an accident and said he was aggressive.