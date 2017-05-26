Prosecutors dispute Salvadoran colonel's health care claims

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal prosecutors dispute allegations of inadequate medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel jailed in an extradition case.

A federal judge demanded an update by Friday on medical care for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales. Judge Terrence Boyle had threatened to grant a conditional release if he didn't get a satisfactory response.

Boyle had previously tried to send Montano to a prison hospital, but he was instead moved to a Virginia jail.

Montano's lawyer complained of missed blood-sugar checks, but prosecutors say Montano's diabetes medicine doesn't require daily measurements. Prosecutors also say the cancer survivor's temperature has been normal despite his complaining of fever.