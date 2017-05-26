Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats, report says

COPENHAGEN — Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the country will be expelled, the Baltic region's largest news agency said Friday.

Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service that Russia's embassy in Tallinn had been informed. It was not clear when the diplomats would be deported. No one at the ministry was immediately available to elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

The BNS reported that the diplomats were Russian Consul General Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev, both in Narva, Estonia's third-largest city, which sits on the border with Russia.

Estonia's relations with Russia have remained uneasy since the former Soviet republic gained independence in 1991. Estonia has caught several spies working for Moscow, mostly Estonian citizens but also Russians. Estonia's security service has repeatedly said Russia's intelligence services have strong interest in the Baltic NATO member.