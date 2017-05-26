Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

MOSCOW — Rights activists from Human Rights Watch say in a new report that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya have visited detention facilities where gay people allegedly were illegally held and tortured.

In April, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that gay men in Chechnya had been tortured and killed by police. The Associated Press last month spoke to two victims of the crackdown who supported these claims. Although Chechen officials have denied the reports, federal investigators have been dispatched there to conduct a probe.