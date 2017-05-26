Robbers hold up jewelry store, make off with $800,000

NEW YORK — A group of thieves dressed as construction workers have robbed a New York City jewelry store in a brazen afternoon holdup.

Police say the four struck a jewelry store in Brooklyn on Thursday. One of the men had positioned himself outside of the store wearing a white hazmat suit and holding a sign that read "Danger asbestos. Men at work."

Police say the other three were inside, assaulting an employee and stealing more than $800,000 dollars' worth of gold, jewelry and cash. Police later found the hazmat suit nearby after the thieves fled the scene.

The 67-year-old employee suffered a cut on his head and was taken to a hospital for observation.