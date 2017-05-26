Sounds of silence? Trump's body language speaks volumes

TAORMINA, Italy — Donald Trump hasn't done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad. But body language of the president — and those around him — has spoken volumes.

Day after day, with no presidential press conferences on the schedule, Trump watchers have instead parsed the president's movements for messages that are at times painfully obvious, at times puzzling. The alpha-male handshake. The deadpan reaction from NATO leaders. The presidential push to the front of the pack.

Put all together, the sense emerges of a president aggressively, if somewhat awkwardly, trying to assert himself on the world stage — with mixed success, depending on his audience.