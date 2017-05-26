South African opposition leader barred entry to Zambia

JOHANNESBURG — The leader of South Africa's main opposition party is sharply criticizing Zambian officials who denied him entry to their country as he tried to show support for a jailed opposition leader.

Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance said Friday that officials boarded the plane on arrival in Zambia and "started to assault" him, temporarily confiscating his mobile phone and iPad and preventing him from leaving the aircraft.

Maimane returned to South Africa on Thursday after the failed attempt. He says the treason case against Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is politically motivated.

Hichilema was charged after authorities accused him of blocking the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu's with his own convoy last month.