The Latest: Aviator killed in Vietnam comes home for burial

A daughter who has worked for more than half a century on getting her father's remains recovered from Vietnam after his Navy plane was shot down there in 1965 is finally going to get to see him buried in his hometown of San Diego with full military honours .

Deborah Crosby and her brothers will receive a casket carrying the remains of Lt. Commander Frederick P. Crosby on Friday in San Diego.

The U.S. military actively searches for missing service members from conflicts worldwide.

Crosby says she spent decades inquiring about the progress of her father's case and providing anything to help in the search, including her aunt's DNA.