The Latest: Sununu glad of 'safe and humane' plan for bears

HANOVER, N.H. — The Latest on the decision to capture and release a family of bears in Hanover instead of euthanizing them (all times local):

4 p.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's glad that a "safe and humane" option has been found for a family of bears to capture and move them, rather than euthanize them.

Sununu had asked that the mother and three yearlings not be killed. The family has been roaming neighbourhoods near Dartmouth College in search of food; two entered a home last weekend.

The state's bear project leader had said the bears needed to be euthanized because they are no longer afraid of humans. He said much of the problem stems from residents failing to take in their bird feeders by April 1 and not properly securing their garbage.

There was public outcry and a petition circulated opposing the decision to euthanize.

Sununu, a Republican, said Friday he encourages residents to work with their town officials to enact ordinances that could help avoid such situations.

___

10:45 a.m.

Plans to euthanize a mother bear and her three yearlings that have been roaming neighbourhoods near Dartmouth College are on hold after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu asked that they not be killed.

Andrew Timmins, the bear project leader for the state Fish and Game Department, has told the Valley News on Friday (http://bit.ly/2rXZTZa) "We are on hold at the moment due to (the) governor's order."

The department had said the bears, two of which got into a home last weekend, need to be captured and euthanized because they're no longer afraid of humans. Opponents have circulated a petition.