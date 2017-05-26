The Latest: Sununu glad of 'safe and humane' plan for bears
A
A
Share via Email
HANOVER, N.H. — The Latest on the decision to capture and release a family of bears in Hanover instead of euthanizing them (all times local):
4 p.m.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's glad that a "safe and humane" option has been found for a family of bears to capture and move them, rather than euthanize them.
Sununu had asked that the mother and three yearlings not be killed. The family has been roaming
The state's bear project leader had said the bears needed to be euthanized because they are no longer afraid of humans. He said much of the problem stems from residents failing to take in their bird feeders by April 1 and not properly securing their garbage.
There was public outcry and a petition circulated opposing the decision to euthanize.
Sununu, a Republican, said Friday he encourages residents to work with their town officials to enact ordinances that could help avoid such situations.
___
10:45 a.m.
Plans to euthanize a mother bear and her three yearlings that have been roaming
Andrew Timmins, the bear project leader for the state Fish and Game Department, has told the Valley News on Friday (http://bit.ly/2rXZTZa) "We are on hold at the moment due to (the) governor's order."
The department had said the bears, two of which got into a home last weekend, need to be captured and euthanized because they're no longer afraid of humans. Opponents have circulated a petition.
The Republican governor said he shares people's concerns "when it comes to finding a safe and human way to remove the threat these bears present." He said he has spoken to the department, and "we are working on seeing what alternatives are available to resolve the situation."
Most Popular
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth