The Latest: Swan statue stolen by naked man has been found

3:15 p.m.

A large, black-and-white checkered statue of a swan that was stolen in Florida by a naked man has been found.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says the statue was found by a 32-year-old man who was fishing on a pond in Lakeland.

The man returned home from fishing Thursday and told his family about the statue. When they saw the news of the stolen statue on TV Friday, they called authorities.

Officials say the swan doesn't appear to be damaged.

Surveillance video showed a naked man driving away from a storage centre in a stolen truck with the swan.

Lakeland is between Orlando and Tampa.

___

9:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a naked man driving away from a Florida storage centre in a stolen pickup truck loaded with a large, black and white checkered swan.

Now deputies are looking for the swan was stolen last weekend. In a Facebook posting Thursday, Polk County Sheriff's officials said they know "it's got to be hard to hide one of these," adding, "Someone has seen it."

Investigators say they've found the truck that was reported stolen in a nearby county, but they still don't know why the man was naked as he apparently tried to break into Lakeland Cold Storage.