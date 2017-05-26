Tunisian trial opens over beach attack on British tourists

TUNIS, Tunisia — Six security officers and 20 other people are on trial in Tunisia over a 2015 Islamic extremist attack on a beach resort that killed 38 people, mostly British tourists.

Tunisia's tourism industry has yet to recover, and the country still struggles against extremist violence.

The attacker, a Tunisian student who trained with Libyan militants, was killed by police. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Imperial Hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse.

The officers who went on trial Friday in Tunis are accused of failing to prevent or stop the attack. The other suspects face accusations including involvement in preparing or inciting the violence.