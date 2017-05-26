UN envoy says electricity cuts endanger lives in Gaza

The U.N.'s Mideast envoy warned that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face a survival crisis if their already meagre electricity supply is cut further as a result of political spats.

Nikolay Mladenov (NICK'-oh-lie MLAH'-deh-noff), the U.N.'s special co-ordinator for the region, told the Security Council on Friday that it's up to Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to protect the lives of Gaza residents.

Mladenov spoke from Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Israel said it would reduce Gaza's energy supply — now about four hours a day — after Palestinian government officials said payments would be scaled back. No date was given for the reduction.