UN envoy says electricity cuts endanger lives in Gaza
The U.N.'s Mideast envoy warned that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face a survival crisis if their already
Nikolay Mladenov (NICK'-oh-lie MLAH'-deh-noff), the U.N.'s special
Mladenov spoke from Jerusalem.
On Thursday, Israel said it would reduce Gaza's energy supply — now about four hours a day — after Palestinian government officials said payments would be scaled back. No date was given for the reduction.
The U.N. envoy asked the Security Council how long Palestinians could survive with diminishing electricity-driven drinking water and hospitals barely functioning without power.
