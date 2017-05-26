US: 2 Chinese jets conduct unsafe intercept of Navy aircraft

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says two Chinese aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea. It was the second time in a week that the U.S. has complained about unsafe Chinese operations in the region.

Navy Cdr. Gary Ross says the Navy P-3 Orion was operating in international airspace. He says the U.S. is reviewing the incident and will convey concerns to the Chinese.