US growth in Q1 revised up to 1.2 pct. but still weak
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy started 2017 out with a whimper, but it wasn't quite as weak as first thought. The government revised up its January-March growth reading to a rate of 1.2
Growth in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, is down from a 2.1
The upgrade to 1.2
Many economists believe growth in the current April-June quarter will rebound sharply to above 3
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said even with the upward revision it "doesn't alter the fact that it was another disappointing start to the year."
But he and other analysts said they were still looking for a better showing in the current quarter.
"Growth is bouncing back in the second quarter," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC. "Consumer spending continues to expand with job and wage gains, and business investment is picking up, especially for energy-related industries."
However, after a spring surge, analysts believe growth will fall back to a level of 2
During the campaign, Trump attacked the economy's weak growth and blamed it on failed economic policies of the Obama administration. He vowed that his economic program of tax cuts, deregulation and tougher enforcement of trade agreements would double growth to 4
Trump released his first budget on Tuesday, a $4.1 trillion spending plan that counts on faster growth to trim deficits by $2 trillion over the next decade. Many private economists believe Trump's budget is far too optimistic about how fast the U.S. economy can grow, given an aging workforce and stubbornly low productivity gains.
The economy grew 1.6
The revision for the first quarter reflected a boost in consumer spending to an annual rate of 0.6
The latest result was also driven by lower declines in spending by state and local governments than initially thought and stronger investment by businesses in structures and intellectual property.
The report on GDP represented the government's second of three estimates of GDP performance in the first quarter.