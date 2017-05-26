Woman, boyfriend charged in fatal cocaine overdose of boy, 9

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday indicted 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 40-year-old Kevin Gamble.

Police say Allen's son, Marcus Lee, died at a hospital after ingesting a large amount of cocaine at her Youngstown home on Dec. 26.

Police didn't find any cocaine in the home. An assistant Mahoning County prosecutor told WFMJ-TV that Marcus swallowed the equivalent of 27 doses of cocaine.