37 people killed this year in land conflicts in Brazil

SAO PAULO — A leading Brazilian news outlet says nearly 40 people have been killed in land conflicts since the beginning of the year in Latin America's biggest country.

Citing figures compiled by the Pastoral Land Commission of the Catholic Church, the G1 internet portal of Brazilian broadcaster Globo says land conflicts led to the deaths of 37 people between January and April 26.

Calls to the commission for comment went unanswered Saturday.

Disputes over land frequently turn violent in Brazil. The commission's last annual report said 61 people were killed in violence in 2016 stemming from such disputes.