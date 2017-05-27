Bangladesh reinstalls justice statue that irked Islamists

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A sculptor says authorities in Bangladesh have reinstalled a Lady Justice statue near the country's Supreme Court, two days after its removal following complaints by Islamist hard-liners.

Sculptor Mrinal Haque said Sunday workers put the statue back in place a few hundred meters (yards) from its original location.

The removal was to appease hard-liners who said the statue was erected last year in front of a ground used for prayers during two Islamic festivals. But it also sparked criticism and protests among liberals.