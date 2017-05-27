Death toll in Egypt attack on Christians rises to 29

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.

The Egyptian Cabinet said in a news release that 13 victims of Friday's attack remain hospitalized in Cairo and the southern city of Minya where the attack took place. Authorities had previously said 28 were killed.

The attack came on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It was the fourth to target the country's Christian minority since December.