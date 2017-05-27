G-7 source: US gets more time on in-out climate pact answer

TAORMINA, Italy — A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal announcement, said six members of the G-7 would stick with their endorsement of the Paris deal, and await a decision from the U.S.

The source adds that G-7 members were still wrestling over a statement on trade and whether it would condemn protectionism, as previous group statements have.