Mexican villagers surround marine patrol in fuel theft area

MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico's central state of Puebla say they rescued a marine patrol that had been surrounded by angry villagers in an area known for fuel thefts from government pipelines.

The Puebla state government said Saturday the standoff ended peacefully after military and state police went to the scene.

It did not say what caused the confrontation late Friday in the village of Cuacnopalan. Mexico has recently stepped up patrols in the area to deter thieves from drilling into pipelines.

Townspeople have sometimes sided with fuel thieves, and similar standoffs have ended violently in the past.

In early May, a confrontation between soldiers and suspected fuel thieves in a nearby town left 10 dead.