Over 1,000 pigs perish in feedlot fire in Spain

MADRID — Spanish authorities say over a thousand pigs were killed in a fire that destroyed a feedlot in southeastern Spain.

Emergency services for the region of Murcia say that 1,036 pigs died late on Friday in the fire that engulfed a roofed feedlot filled with pig pens.

The incident took place in the small town of Puerto Lumbreras.

Authorities have not indicated the cause of the fire.

