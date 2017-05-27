Over 1,000 pigs perish in feedlot fire in Spain
MADRID — Spanish authorities say over a thousand pigs were killed in a fire that destroyed a feedlot in southeastern Spain.
Emergency services for the region of Murcia say that 1,036 pigs died late on Friday in the fire that engulfed a roofed feedlot filled with pig pens.
The incident took place in the small town of Puerto Lumbreras.
Authorities have not indicated the cause of the fire.
