Pope meets with steel workers in Italian port city of Genoa
ROME — Pope Francis has begun a one-day visit to the northern Italian port city of Genoa to meet with workers, poor and homeless people, refugees and prisoners.
His opened his visit at ILVA, a troubled steel-making company, where workers in hard hats awaited him. The visit puts a focus on the plight of workers whose lives have been made precarious by years of economic crisis.
Later the pontiff is to also meet with poor and homeless people as well as refugees and prisoners.