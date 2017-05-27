Spain: House fire kills 4, injures 8 in Bilbao
BILBAO, Spain — Spanish authorities say four people have died when a house caught fire in the northern city of Bilbao.
Emergency services for the Basque Country's regional government say eight others were injured when flames consumed the wooden house on Saturday.
Among the victims were an infant and a teenager.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy expressed his condolences via his Twitter account, writing in Spanish: "My condolences for the victims of the terrible fire in Bilbao and my wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured."
