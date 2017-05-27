Sri Lanka confirms 100 dead in mudslides; 99 missing
AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from Friday's floods and mudslides have risen to 100 with 99 others missing, as security forces and residents stepped up search and rescue operations.
The Disaster Management Center says more than 2,900 people have been displaced.
Mudslides have become common during the monsoon in Sri Lanka.
