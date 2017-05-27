Turkey jails 2 journalists from opposition newspaper
A
A
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says two journalists from an opposition newspaper have been arrested and accused of aiding a terror organization.
Anadolu news agency says Nationalist Sozcu newspaper's
The government blames Gulen for orchestrating last year's coup attempt, which he denies.
Sozcu is a supporter of the secular legacy of Turkey's founder and a sharp critic of Turkey's president and government.
Ulu also is accused of aiding in "assassinating and assaulting the president" for an article on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's location hours before the coup attempt.
Turkey also seeks the arrest of newspaper owner Burak Akbay, who is abroad.
Most Popular
-
Trump's term a 'complete disaster,' aside from foreign affairs: Boehner
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
UPDATED: Edmonton Catholic junior high teacher charged with child porn offences