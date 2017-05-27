News / World

UK police arrest 2 more bomb suspects, raising total to 11

Armed police patrol past tribute pink ribbons on a tree in central Manchester, England Friday May 26 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Armed police patrol past tribute pink ribbons on a tree in central Manchester, England Friday May 26 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England — British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offences . Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

Police say they are now holding 11 suspects in custody.

The explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular