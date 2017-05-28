2 killed, 18 injured in knife attack in southwest China

BEIJING — A man said to be mentally ill has been detained after authorities said he attacked 20 people with a knife, killing two, in southwest China.

A statement posted on a local government internet site said 30-year-old Chen Guangliang had been detained following Sunday afternoon's attack at a highway intersection in Guizhou Province. The Zhenning County public security bureau two of the 20 injured people taken to a hospital had died.

Chen's father told authorities Chen had a history of mental illness. No further details were provided.