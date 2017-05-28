76 people seek medical help after Albanian opposition rally

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Health Ministry reports that scores of people from an opposition party rally sought medical attention after complaining of feeling ill.

A ministry statement said that 76 people who attended a campaign rally for the main opposition Democratic Party went to the hospital early Sunday "with red and burning eyes, irritation of the skin and in special cases, also difficulty in breathing."

Opposition leader Lulzim Basha was among the patients.

It's not clear what caused the symptoms. Authorities are investigating.

The Democrats held their first election rally on Saturday night following their three-month boycott of parliament over concerns that votes in the parliamentary election would be manipulated.